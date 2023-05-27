close global

F1 News

Monaco is a notoriously difficult circuit to overtake and drive on, as Lewis Hamilton found to his detriment in Saturday practice. It is also a difficult place to recover stricken cars.

Hamilton crashed into the barrier at the Mirabeau corner which led to the premature ending of the session on Saturday morning.

He was perfectly okay but the car needed to be recovered to the pit garage for mechanics to have a look at.

Unfortunately, that proved to be difficult and nearly disastrous as the below clip shows, with the car suspended in mid-air.

It wasn't too far away from striking a nearby skyscraper. Which Hamilton and Toto Wolff will not have been too pleased about.

A very big near miss

Even for fans, it was nerve-wracking to watch.

Many could obviously see the funny side though, with some excellent meme work

