Dan McCarthy

Saturday 27 May 2023 19:27 - Updated: 19:29

Monaco is a notoriously difficult circuit to overtake and drive on, as Lewis Hamilton found to his detriment in Saturday practice. It is also a difficult place to recover stricken cars.

Hamilton crashed into the barrier at the Mirabeau corner which led to the premature ending of the session on Saturday morning.

He was perfectly okay but the car needed to be recovered to the pit garage for mechanics to have a look at.

Unfortunately, that proved to be difficult and nearly disastrous as the below clip shows, with the car suspended in mid-air.

It wasn't too far away from striking a nearby skyscraper. Which Hamilton and Toto Wolff will not have been too pleased about.

A very big near miss

Even for fans, it was nerve-wracking to watch.

this gave everyone watching it anxiety because why was the car swinging about and raised to such a height. Unserious behaviour 😭😭😭 — j (@j__blogs) May 27, 2023

Damn, if that connection point breaks there 🫢 — Mathijs 🏁🏎️ (@ThiesK_F1) May 27, 2023

Many could obviously see the funny side though, with some excellent meme work

Scenes from the window of that skyscraper pic.twitter.com/MgyttYwDOm — Dom (@Wom_Dings) May 27, 2023

Well, that's one way for Mercedes to get some wings because clearly they aren't getting close to RedBull 🤣 — PapaUwUx 😼 (@PapaUwUx) May 27, 2023

