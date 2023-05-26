Ferrari boss admits regular Hamilton TALKS amid Mercedes exit reports

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 26 May 2023

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has claimed that every Formula 1 team would want to sign Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton’s future at Mercedes has been hotly-debated over the last week following reports that Ferrari were considering a £40million offer to tempt the seven-time world champion away from the Silver Arrows.

However, Vasseur has now flat-out denied that any such offer was made after the Ferrari boss blamed the links with Hamilton on the usual rumour mill that occurs every year within the sport.

"As a joke I could say that two weeks ago you were sending [Carlos] Sainz to Audi, one week ago you sent [Charles] Leclerc to Mercedes - now I am alone," Vasseur told Sky Sports.

"You know perfectly that at this stage of the season each week you will have a different story and we are not sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton, we didn't do it.

Vasseur has denied that Ferrari made an offer to sign Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes

"We didn't have discussions. I think every single team on the grid would like to have Hamilton at one stage, it would be b******t to not say something like this.

"If I discuss with Hamilton, the last 20 years I discussed almost every single weekend with Hamilton, I don't want to have to stop to discuss with him because you are chasing me."

