Aston Martin make BIG claim on Alonso future ahead of 2026 deal with Honda

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has claimed that there is no reason why Fernando Alonso will not be racing for the team in 2026 when the Honda partnership begins.

At 41, Alonso is already the oldest driver on the grid. The two-time world champion has proved that age is just a number this season as he finds himself third in the driver standings.

And now it seems that talk of retirement for the Formula 1 veteran is wide of the mark, after the Aston Martin boss revealed that Alonso could still be with the team in three years’ time.

"I don't think there is any reason to think he shouldn't be in the car with us in 2026,” Krack told GPFans and the rest of the assembled media. “I mean, I don't see any reason why he shouldn't be."

Honda and Alonso have had a chequered past which famously came to a head during his second stint at McLaren back in 2015.

While racing in the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Alonso sent a damning message to his race engineer after being overtaken by Marcus Ericsson in a Sauber.

Fernando Alonso has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Aston Martin

"It feels like GP2,” the Spaniard said regarding the Honda engine. “Embarrassing. Very embarrassing.”

Should Alonso remain with Aston Martin in 2026 when the Honda partnership officially begins, everyone will be hoping that there are no more repeat incidents from eight years ago.

With Alonso’s deal at Aston Martin rumoured to last until 2024, it is yet to be seen whether or not he will extend his time with the team to partner with Honda once again.

