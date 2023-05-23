Former F1 team-mate BACKS Alonso to win third title

Harry Smith

Giancarlo Fisichella has tipped his former team-mate, Fernando Alonso, to win a third world title before the end of his F1 career.

The Spanish driver's decision to swap Alpine for Aston Martin last season was criticised by many, but after five rounds of the 2023 season, the call looks to be an inspired one.

Alonso and Aston Martin have consistently been the best of the rest behind the two dominant Red Bull cars this season, taking four podium finishes and a P4 finish in Baku.

The 41-year-old is now eyeing an end to his decade-long grand prix win drought as we head to the streets of Monaco for F1's crown jewel.

Still hope for Fernando

Speaking with Sky Sports News, Fisichella explained: "I think Fernando, with a good car, can win another championship.

"Fernando Alonso is getting older but getting quicker – I don't know how he can do it! Fernando was my team-mate in 2005 and 2006."

Fisichella was happy to reminisce about his time as Alonso's team-mate during his Renault days.

Fernando Alonso has claimed four podiums in the opening five rounds of the 2023 season

"We won the drivers' and constructors' championships together for Renault.

"It was fantastic to work with him."

"I'm happy for him to be in this shape and scoring these podiums race after race."

