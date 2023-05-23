Alonso's F1 career could extend beyond INCREDIBLE age claims Hill

Jay Winter

Former Formula 1 driver Damon Hill believes Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso could continue racing well beyond the age of 45, leaving an indelible mark on the sport even if he doesn't secure another championship title.

The 41-year-old has hoisted Aston Martin to phenomenal heights this season, with the Spanish veteran picking up four podium places and amassing an impressive 75 points, already surpassing AM's 2022 season points tally.

The Lawrence Stroll-owned team find themselves second in the constructors' championship, six points ahead of their engine provider, Mercedes.

Although Hill believes Alonso's potential "wasn't realised", the Englishman says the two-time world champion will be able to retire "on a high".

"I think he can go out on a high if he doesn't win another title," said the 1996 F1 world champion on Sky Sports' F1 podcast.

"I think he can go out and say, 'listen, that was my potential, everyone knows what my potential was and it wasn't realised, it wasn't fulfilled'."

Fernando Alonso has already picked up four podium finishes at Aston Martin

Hill emphasised the importance of not prematurely discussing Alonso's retirement.

"We should never...we've done this before, you sort of talk about him as if he's about to retire," he said.

"He might keep going until he's way over 45."

Although Alonso's age may feel extraordinary in modern-day racing, the Spaniard would need to continue driving for another 14 years in order to break Louis Chiron's record as the oldest driver in F1 history.

