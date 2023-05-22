Alonso makes BIG Verstappen team-mate claim

Harry Smith

Fernando Alonso has claimed that he would like to team up with Max Verstappen before his motorsport career comes to an end.

The Spaniard was asked about the potential of teaming up with Verstappen for an event outside of F1 in the future, with Le Mans specifically touted as a potential avenue for the duo to partner up.

Alonso has been keen to diversify his motorsport career accolades, winning the Le Mans 24 Hours with Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi back in 2019 as well as also triumphing in 2018.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has been clear that he doesn't plan on spending his entire career in F1, and his sim racing passion is well documented with the Dutchman spending his spare time competing in a range of series online.

Alonso's Le Mans hopes

"In the future, for sure, if there is any opportunity," Alonso replied when asked about the possibility of teaming up with Verstappen for Le Mans, as quoted by RacingNews365.com.

"We are very good friends," Alonso continued.

"We are always in contact. I would love to do Le Mans – if I do Le Mans once again – with Max."

Fernando Alonso has made multiple attempts at the Indy500 in recent years

Alonso was clear that he feels teaming up with Verstappen for an attempt at Le Mans would be a privilege.

"That would be an honour."

