Max Verstappen's F1 arch rival teases Nurburgring challenge
Max Verstappen's F1 arch rival teases Nurburgring challenge
George Russell is interested in racing at the Nurburgring
Max Verstappen's F1 rival George Russell has expressed his interest in one day taking on the challenge of the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
While the whole F1 grid relishes a battle with four-time champion Verstappen, his rivalry with Mercedes star Russell has not only taken place on the track but also off the track as well.
At the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen slammed the Brit for being two faced after he claimed Russell had played a pivotal role in getting his pole position stripped from him, with the British driver also describing his rival as a 'bully'.
The feud once again rose to the surface at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, where Verstappen intentionally crashed into the side of Russell, with the stewards coming down heavy on the Dutchman and gave him a 10-second time penalty.
READ MORE: F1 would be hit by '$100m loss' from Max Verstappen exit
Russell on the Nurburgring
Recently, Russell discussed his rival with Sky Sports, particularly in regards as to whether Verstappen will retire and his current complaints with the 2026 cars.
During this conversation, Russell revealed that he understood why Verstappen had become so enamoured with the world of GT Racing and the Nurburgring of late.
Verstappen contested the NLS9 round last year and won on his debut with Chris Lulham, once again winning on the road at the NLS2 round in March before the Verstappen Racing squad was disqualified.
The Dutchman recently took part in the 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers to prepare for his debut at the iconic 24 hours event in May, thus far contesting three NLS rounds in 2026.
Russell also expressed an interest at racing at the Nurburgring, although confirmed that claiming a Formula 1 championship was his priority at present.
"I can totally understand why driving the Nordschleife puts a smile on his face. I've driven hundreds of laps around the Nordschleife on the simulator and I would love to have that chance to go and race around the Nordschleife," he said.
"But my goal now is to become a Formula 1 world champion. If I have four of them under my belt, I'd probably be doing the same. He's in a very different stage of his career.
"I think you'd understand if he stayed and you'd understand if he went."
READ MORE: Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack
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