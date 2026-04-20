close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Marko, Lambiase and Verstappen stood in Red Bull F1 garage

Max Verstappen's F1 arch rival teases Nurburgring challenge

Marko, Lambiase and Verstappen stood in Red Bull F1 garage — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen's F1 arch rival teases Nurburgring challenge

George Russell is interested in racing at the Nurburgring

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen's F1 rival George Russell has expressed his interest in one day taking on the challenge of the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

While the whole F1 grid relishes a battle with four-time champion Verstappen, his rivalry with Mercedes star Russell has not only taken place on the track but also off the track as well.

At the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen slammed the Brit for being two faced after he claimed Russell had played a pivotal role in getting his pole position stripped from him, with the British driver also describing his rival as a 'bully'.

The feud once again rose to the surface at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, where Verstappen intentionally crashed into the side of Russell, with the stewards coming down heavy on the Dutchman and gave him a 10-second time penalty.

READ MORE: F1 would be hit by '$100m loss' from Max Verstappen exit

Russell on the Nurburgring

Recently, Russell discussed his rival with Sky Sports, particularly in regards as to whether Verstappen will retire and his current complaints with the 2026 cars.

During this conversation, Russell revealed that he understood why Verstappen had become so enamoured with the world of GT Racing and the Nurburgring of late.

Verstappen contested the NLS9 round last year and won on his debut with Chris Lulham, once again winning on the road at the NLS2 round in March before the Verstappen Racing squad was disqualified.

The Dutchman recently took part in the 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers to prepare for his debut at the iconic 24 hours event in May, thus far contesting three NLS rounds in 2026.

Russell also expressed an interest at racing at the Nurburgring, although confirmed that claiming a Formula 1 championship was his priority at present.

"I can totally understand why driving the Nordschleife puts a smile on his face. I've driven hundreds of laps around the Nordschleife on the simulator and I would love to have that chance to go and race around the Nordschleife," he said.

"But my goal now is to become a Formula 1 world champion. If I have four of them under my belt, I'd probably be doing the same. He's in a very different stage of his career.

"I think you'd understand if he stayed and you'd understand if he went."

READ MORE: Verstappen leaves rivals stunned after creating Nurburgring speed hack

Related

F1 Max Verstappen George Russell Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue, team boss admits role unsustainable

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue, team boss admits role unsustainable

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen reveals Nurburgring fear he can't prepare for

Max Verstappen reveals Nurburgring fear he can't prepare for

  • Yesterday 20:11
Max Verstappen rival 'unsure how to handle' F1 champion's impact at Nurburgring

Max Verstappen rival 'unsure how to handle' F1 champion's impact at Nurburgring

  • Yesterday 18:55
Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue at Nurburgring: "That was very strange"

Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue at Nurburgring: "That was very strange"

  • Yesterday 17:57
Max Verstappen hits Nurburgring turmoil as race win hopes vanish

Max Verstappen hits Nurburgring turmoil as race win hopes vanish

  • Yesterday 15:05
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS5 Top Qualifying times on Sunday April 19

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS5 Top Qualifying times on Sunday April 19

  • Yesterday 11:30

Just in

07:30
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue, team boss admits role unsustainable
19-4
Mercedes F1 mechanics punish cheeky Kimi Antonelli with brutal prank
19-4
Mick Schumacher IndyCar nightmare after crashing at the same place TWICE
19-4
Adrian Newey Aston Martin regret revealed
19-4
McLaren F1 boss admits 'dual role unsustainable' after Lambiase arrival from Red Bull
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen's F1 arch rival teases Nurburgring challenge F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen's F1 arch rival teases Nurburgring challenge

30 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue, team boss admits role unsustainable F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue, team boss admits role unsustainable

1 hour ago
McLaren F1 boss admits 'dual role unsustainable' after Lambiase arrival from Red Bull McLaren

McLaren F1 boss admits 'dual role unsustainable' after Lambiase arrival from Red Bull

Yesterday 20:28
Max Verstappen riles fans after Nurburgring pitlane antics: 'Pure performative cringe' Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen riles fans after Nurburgring pitlane antics: 'Pure performative cringe'

Yesterday 19:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x