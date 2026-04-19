Kimi Antonelli starts Imola 6 Hour race as WEC season gets underway
Kimi Antonelli starts Imola 6 Hour race as WEC season gets underway
Antonelli started the 2026 WEC campaign
F1 championship leader and Italian racing sensation Kimi Antonelli started the 2026 World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Imola.
The first race of the 2026 WEC season got underway this weekend, taking place at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the 6 Hours of Imola event.
Reigning champions, the No.51 Ferrari AF Corse team - whose lineup includes former F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado - claimed pole position for the first race of the year, although the fight was fierce between the top four qualifiers.
The No.8 Toyota squad started second, separated from Ferrari by barely one hundredth of a second and less than a tenth of a second separated the fourth place Peugeot No. 94 team from pole position.
Ferrari complete the top three with the No.50 AF Corse team of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.
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When is the 6 Hours of Imola race?
The 6 Hours of Imola race started at 13:00 local time (12:00 UK time) and finishes at 19:00 (18:00 UK time).
There was however, a special guest to help start the 2026 campaign in sign with F1 championship leader Antonelli waving the flag for the start of the race.
The 19-year-old waved the Italian flag and presented a thumbs up to the camera, naturally dressed head-to-toe in Mercedes garb.
On his own interest in endurance racing, Antonelli has previously said to Sky Sports Italia that he would: "Definitely [like to attempt] the Nurburgring 24 Hours, because the Nordschleife is one of my favourite tracks. I’ve only done one lap in a road car, but I’d love to try it in a racing car.
"Then the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is an incredible race: I’ve gone to watch it three times, and it’s always been brilliant. And then I’d also do the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta or the 12 Hours of Sebring."
2026 WEC Calendar
The FIA have postponed the Qatar 1812km until October, with the season opener originally scheduled on March 26 until March 28.
|Race
|Date
|6 Hours of Imola
|Friday, April 17-Sunday, April 19
|6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps
|Thursday, May 7-Saturday, May 9
|24 Hours of Le Mans
|Wednesday, June 10- Sunday, June 14
|6 Hours of Sao Paulo
|Friday, July 10-Sunday, July 12
|Lone Star Le Mans
|Friday, September 4- Sunday, September 6
|6 Hours of Fuji
|Friday, September 25- Sunday, September 27
|Qatar 1812km
|Thursday, October 22- Saturday, October 24
|8 Hours of Bahrain
|Thursday, November 5- Saturday, November 7
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