Max Verstappen has gone out of his way to avoid the Hollywood blockbuster

Max Verstappen reveals that he still hasn't seen the F1 Movie.

The Dutchman turned down an invite to the film's premiere in New York in June, stating during a Verstappen.com Racing stream that he had more important things to do.

The film, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski, with input from Lewis Hamilton recently won awards.

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It received four Oscar nominations and ultimately won one, namely for Best Sound. Actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starred in the lead roles and were present at various race weekends.

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Verstappen skipped premiere

Verstappen had previously stated that he simply had other things on his mind that weekend.

"Which gala? Oh right, F1 The Movie," he told New Ground. "Yes, at least we are doing something that revolves around performance.

They all fall asleep there and we work on the performance," said the four-time champion. Verstappen.com Racing would participate in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps later that season.

Lulham present and saw an empty spot

Chris Lulham, one of the drivers who competed on behalf of the Dutchman's team during that race, asked during a recent stream from Verstappen.com Racing if Verstappen has already seen the F1 movie, to which a clear answer follows: "No!"

Lulham was actually there himself and saw an empty spot: "Ah, there was one place where you could have watched it, but what were you doing that day?"

The Red Bull driver remembers exactly what he was doing: "I was getting your car ready!"

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