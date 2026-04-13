Max Verstappen’s next move, a Lewis Hamilton 'firing' and a surprise twist over an F1 track returning headline a dramatic day of Formula 1 news on Monday April 13. Here are the six must‑read stories you need to catch up on:

Max Verstappen’s next F1 move could decide Lewis Hamilton’s future

Max Verstappen’s long‑term plans are again shaping the entire grid, and his next contract decision could directly impact Lewis Hamilton’s future options.

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The Dutchman is being linked to multiple 2027 scenarios, raising questions over how long Hamilton stays at Ferrari and which teams are willing to gamble big.

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Toto Wolff reveals the brutal moment he ‘fired’ Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has revealed a heated conversation that he had with Lewis Hamilton, where he 'fired' the British F1 legend.

Hamilton won six world championship titles at Mercedes between 2013-2024, and helped the team to claim eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014-2021.

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Sports minister drops huge hint over shock 2027 F1 track return

A leading politician has claimed that a former F1 venue is on course to return to the calendar in 2027, handing fans hope of a popular comeback.

But political hurdles, commercial demands and a packed schedule mean the track’s path back onto the grid is still far from guaranteed.

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Helmut Marko demands urgent FIA U‑turn on 2026 F1 rules

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has called on the FIA to trigger an urgent U‑turn on key parts of the 2026 regulations, warning the current plan could damage the spectacle the sport delivers.

Concerns over car weight, speed and the balance between engine and aero are piling pressure on F1 bosses to rethink the new rule set.

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Aston Martin’s 2026 nightmare stuns F1 champion

A former F1 champion has admitted they struggled to believe just how serious Aston Martin’s 2026 problems are after hearing the full extent of the team’s struggles.

With the new engine era looming, the comments raise major doubts over whether Aston Martin can recover in time to fight at the front this season.

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Michael Schumacher ‘deliberate crash’ claim as Todt opens up

One of Michael Schumacher’s closest allies has suggested the F1 legend deliberately caused a collision in a season‑deciding title showdown.

The explosive claim reignites a decades‑old controversy and fuels fresh debate over how far Schumacher was prepared to go to win.

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For more breaking stories, live reaction and exclusive insight, keep up with all today’s F1 news on GPFans.

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