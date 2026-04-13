Max Verstappen's next F1 move could well determine seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's future in the sport.

Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull - and in the sport more generally - has been called into question recently, with Red Bull sat down in sixth in the constructors' championship and Verstappen only managing a best result of sixth so far in 2026 races.

What's more, Verstappen has constantly reiterated his distaste for the 2026 regulations that have swept into F1, describing the new cars as 'not fun' to drive, and it's been reported that he's 'seriously considering' quitting the sport.

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Either way, unless a drastic change in form happens for the team, Verstappen is likely to leave Red Bull at some point in the next season or two, despite the fact he is officially contracted until the end of 2028.

But the question is, where could the Dutchman go to? Mercedes have been linked with acquiring his services in each of the last two seasons, but the team now seem to be settled with their highly-talented driver pairing of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell - one of whom is very likely to win the drivers' championship this year.

Everyone will be on high alert about Verstappen's potential availability, but there's one team who have the funds and seat availability to make it happen in 2027.

READ MORE: Shock F1 star at centre of Max Verstappen replacement talks

Max Verstappen to join Ferrari?

On paper, Verstappen to Ferrari makes perfect sense.

The team are building towards challenging for their first world championship since 2008 and, although Hamilton's form in 2026 so far has been better, the seven-time champion is now 41 years of age and has struggled compared to team-mate Charles Leclerc since being brought into the team.

Couple this with the fact that Hamilton's contract is set to run out at the end of this year - although there is an option for another year - and the move just makes so much sense.

If there's one way that Ferrari could catch up to the dominant Mercedes, then it's by having arguably the two best drivers of this generation racing for their team trading race victories and dragging themselves into the fight for the constructors' and drivers' championship.

But where would that leave Hamilton?

Due to his improved performances so far in 2026, you would think Hamilton's seat is secure for now, unless Verstappen becomes available.

The potential of having Verstappen in Ferrari red might be too much for the Maranello-based outfit to resist, just like it was when Hamilton became available and they made the decision to axe Carlos Sainz, who was performing well by all accounts.

Hamilton would then be left with the choice of searching for a new team, or retiring from the sport content with his plethora of achievements and F1 records.

Of course, if Verstappen opts to just quit F1 altogether, then this debate does not need to be had. Hamilton won't be the only one watching what Verstappen does next with close attention.

READ MORE: Hamilton's F1 boss 'wants an Italian at Ferrari'

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