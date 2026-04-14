F1 track introduces bizarre PASTA kerbs
F1 track introduces bizarre PASTA kerbs
Would you rather eat kerbs made of pasta, or pasta made of kerbs?
What's the best way to deal with heartbreak when your boyfriend has just dumped you? Why, reinvent yourself of course!
In this week's metaphor, the 'boyfriend' is Formula 1 and the poor dumpee is the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola, for those of you who more discerning with your vowels).
Last year it was announced that F1 would not race at Imola from 2026 onwards with a street race in Madrid introduced, doubling the races in Spain instead of making two trips to Italy.
How come Imola were passed over for Madrid's glitzy street race? No official answer was given from F1, although Imola's departure has been long associated with the hosting fees.
It's estimated that officials in Imola contributed only $21million for the right to host an F1 event annually which, contrasted with the $52million from the Madring, isn't as lucrative for Formula One Management.
So, what have Imola been up to since their split with F1? Like any good rom-com lead they've been eating their feelings and become obsessed with pasta. It's now everywhere at Imola. Well, at least on their newly designed kerbs.
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Pasta kerbs, whatever will they think of next? Pineapple on pizza?
On social media, Imola unveiled their brand new kerbs resplendent in unleavened dough, complete will all your favourite shapes, from tortellini to garganelli (not to be confused with the cousin of championship leader Kimi Antonelli).
While Imola will play host to the World Endurance Championship from April 17-19, the new design is said to be a response to the tourist vacuum left by the departure of F1.
The new design fits with Imola's broader strategy to enhance the venue as not only a sporting arena, but also to embrace tourism and culture by promoting their local symbols, such as fresh pasta.
Promoting themselves with pasta, really? Well, we're here talking about and it's made people smile. So in some clever, albeit bizarre, way Imola's plan must be working.
READ MORE: Hamilton's F1 boss 'wants an Italian at Ferrari'
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