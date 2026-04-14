Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has sent a message to fans about what he's really like off-track.

Verstappen has cut a rather frustrated figure in the paddock so far in 2026, with his Red Bull team sat down in sixth in the constructors' championship and challenging in the midfield following the regulations overhaul.

The new regulations have also been a cause of frustration for Verstappen, who has constantly claimed that the new cars are 'not fun' to drive in 2026.

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It has even been reported that the Dutchman is 'seriously considering' quitting the sport because of the new rules, and he has lots of other racing hobbies, including GT3 team ownership and sim racing.

Now, Verstappen has claimed that he is misunderstood, telling fans that he does not mind if people don't like his 'straightforward' approach.

In a video on F1's YouTube channel, Verstappen and the other drivers were asked: "What's one thing that people get wrong about you?"

"I'm straightforward," Verstappen replied. "Maybe that's not always appreciated, but yeah, that's the way I am. And I mean it's very simple like, you can like me or not. I mean I don't force anyone to like me. That's life, you know."

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Verstappen frustrations threaten to boil over

While the fact that he's not enjoying racing in F1 doesn't help, Verstappen and Red Bull's struggles are really piling the pressure on the Dutchman.

He has not managed to finish higher than sixth in any race during the 2026 season so far, and a fifth drivers' title already looks to be out of reach this year.

Verstappen has not minced his words when it has come to his criticism of the sport, comparing the racing in 2026 with Mario Kart.

The 28-year-old struggled to put a lid on his frustrations at the recent Japanese Grand Prix, when he kicked an accredited journalist out of his Red Bull press briefing, and would not start answering questions until he had gone.

Verstappen was unhappy with The Guardian's Giles Richards due to a question which he asked at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and told the British reporter to 'get out'.

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