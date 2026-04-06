'F1 University': The UK feeder school for wannabe engineers

How one UK university is training the next generation of F1 engineers

One UK university is leading the way to prepare the next generation of F1 engineers via the Formula Student competition.

Roles in Formula 1 are the most coveted in motorsport, and naturally the most competitive with each job receiving thousands of applicants. When team principal of the brand new Cadillac team, Graeme Lowdon, discussed their hiring process he revealed that they advertised 595 positions and they received a staggering 143,265 applications.

So, with this in mind, young engineers across Europe are attempting to make a name for themselves in motorsport by participating in the 'Formula Student' competition. Backed by industry leaders such as Ross Brawn, it allows students from over 100 university teams to take part each year, with this year's competition taking place on July 15-19 at Silverstone.

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Formula Student is part of a degree-level project and is viewed by the motorsport industry as the standard for engineering graduates to meet, aiding them in their transition from their studies and into the workplace.

One of the leading university teams is based right here in the UK, with Oxford Brookes Racing (OBR) our most prestigious team. This year they are tasked with building the best-designed race car to win the 2026 Formula Student competition, where the team list includes 103 teams representing 27 countries.

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How students prepare for a future in F1

Across the Headington campus, students will construct the carbon fibre chassis by hand and run computer simulations, with team manager and third year student Thomas Cawdery telling The Guardian that their designs are 'the same if not more complex than Formula 1 cars'.

Oxford Brookes' engineering team also possess a greater gender balance in their ranks with first-year mechanical engineering student, Emma Deery explaining: "In the industry, a lot of women find themselves the only woman on their team.

"Here it’s different. We have a lot more women and a lot of women in leadership roles. It’s really encouraging."

The Oxford Brookes team have also positioned themselves in 'Motorsport Valley', notably the Oxfordshire/Northamptonshire area where most F1 teams are based and thus receives an influx of top-tier engineering talent. Their situation also allows them to run tests at the iconic Silverstone track and remain nearby to parts suppliers.

Formula Student was first conceived in 1981 by the US Society of Automotive Engineers and since 1998, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers began to manage the European venture which has since taken place at the end of each academic year.

The competition has helped engineers in their rise to F1, with Mercedes engineer Robin Bailes competing in Formula Student during his time at Oxford Brookes.

Not only did he compliment the high-level of engineering, but also the innovative possibilities of the competition, saying: "What some teams create in terms of engineering is very high level. And generally speaking, Formula Student has very open rules, so innovation comes through from students that you might not see in traditional motorsport."

Aston Martin's former Head of Race Strategy turned Sky Sports pundit Bernie Collins also discovered her love of motorsport through Formula Student, something which helped her land a position with McLaren F1 as a graduate trainee after completing her studies.

Can I watch the Formula Student competition?

If you fancy watching the next generation of motorsport engineers in action, tickets are available on the Silverstone website.

You can attend during the weekend from Saturday, July 18 until Sunday, July 19 and a general admission ticket for the two days is frozen at £50. A one day ticket for either Saturday or Sunday costs £32.

How can you become an F1 engineer?

Formula 1 teams have plenty of resources informing hopefuls on the best path to working in F1, with various routes open to burgeoning engineers.

One element teams emphasise above all others is hands-on experience through internships or placements, with teams themselves occasionally advertising such opportunities - although these are highly competitive.

GCSEs and A-Levels in disciplines such as maths, physics, and design and technology are also deemed desirable, alongside a bachelor’s degree in mechanical, automotive, aeronautical, or electrical engineering.

Oxford Brookes, as an example, offer degrees in a whole host of disciplines specifically related to motorsport, including Motorsport Technology and Motorsport Engineering.

There isn't one single pathway into becoming an F1 engineer, with the National Motorsport Academy offering an insight into the various ways you can make your dream career a possibility, alongside a list of jobs available in not just F1, but motorsport in its entirety.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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