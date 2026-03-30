Christian Horner still focused on F1 after 'start/finish' post
Christian Horner still focused on F1 after 'start/finish' post
A new ride for Horner
Insights into Christian Horner's private life are rare, but when you do get a glimpse into the day-to-day life of the Horners, what they get up to always comes as a surprise.
Since being sacked from Red Bull last year, Horner has been linked to a return with just about every team on the grid, with Alpine, Aston Martin and Audi all entering the list of favourites to acquire his signature.
It is believed that Horner wants some deal of ownership in an F1 team, which made Alpine such an ideal candidate with Otro Capital's 24 per cent stake reportedly up for sale. However, Mercedes are also interested in purchasing this stake, which could prevent Horner was returning to the grid via Alpine.
Horner is also said to be in regular talks with Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, but neither party has made any noise about the 52-year-old joining the team.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action
What Horner did during the Japanese GP weekend
Regardless, Horner can't quite leave the world of F1 behind and it's even seeping into his everyday activities back at home.
The former team boss took to his Instagram account to post a sneak peak into what he was up to...and it was unexpected.
Pictured astride a green tractor (no Aston Martin comparisons are welcome here, thank you very much), Horner wrote the caption 'Start/finish straight', a clear reference to F1.
He also punctuated the caption with a winky face. Unsettling.
READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'
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