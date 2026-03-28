Max Verstappen was reportedly summoned to a meeting with Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies at the Japanese Grand Prix following his decision to banish a journalist from a media briefing at Suzuka.

On Thursday, Verstappen dominated the headlines after reigniting an old feud with The Guardian’s Giles Richards, with the Dutchman refusing to speak until Richards had left a Red Bull media session, clearly still holding a grudge over comments made by the British sports writer at the 2025 season finale.

At the Abu Dhabi GP, Richards put it to Verstappen that his controversial on-track incident with George Russell at last year's Spanish GP was the reason he lost the title to Lando Norris (Verstappen finished just two points behind Norris last year).

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Verstappen vehemently disagreed with this theory, clashing with the journalist at the time, and when the pair were reunited in Japan this week, it didn't end well.

The 28-year-old reportedly said: "I won't begin until he's gone," and after a brief exchange in which the journalist established the cause of Verstappen's anger, the Red Bull driver then ended the conversation by telling Richards: "Get out".

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Red Bull at odds with Verstappen after banishing British journalist

Even after taking to the track for practice and qualifying at Suzuka this weekend, Verstappen has continued to draw criticism from both British and global media, with German outlet Bild reporting that Verstappen met with Mekies to explain his decision on Friday morning.

The Bild report stated Verstappen's actions had: "caused internal displeasure at Red Bull – and prompted those in charge, including team principal Laurent Mekies, to summon their superstar for a meeting."

It went on to state that Mekies had, "sought out Verstappen in the Suzuka paddock," listening to his point of view before making it clear that: "Red Bull is not a team that throws journalists out of the hospitality area."

GPFans have contacted Red Bull for comment.

The British media also weighed in to report Red Bull's displeasure at Verstappen's actions, which are said to not be in line with the values of the energy drink giants or their shareholders.

Autosport took to social media platform 'X' to add further information from the F1 team's point of view, with a post stating: "Red Bull disagreed with Max Verstappen's decision to remove a journalist from his media session as well as his interpretation of events, Autosport understands.

"The team is keen to clear the air with all parties before the Miami GP in order to draw a line under the episode."

READ MORE: Verstappen rages at Red Bull: 'Everywhere is just s***'

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