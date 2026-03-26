'Can we get over Christian Horner': Why former Red Bull chief is wrong for Aston Martin

Horner has been out of F1 since his sacking in July 2025

Christian Horner making a return to F1 very soon appears to be inevitable, with the former Red Bull chief now being linked with a role at struggling Aston Martin,

The 52-year-old Englishman has been out of the sport since last July, when he was fired from his role as team principal after a glorious run of success which included eight World Drivers’ Championship titles and six Constructors’ Championship titles.

Horner has openly admitted he wants to return, but has made the caveat that it may not be as a team principal. Likely he would instead want a bigger role and a stake in the business (he is part of a group of investors looking to acquire a 24 percent stake in Alpine).

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Despite that, the speculation around Adrian Newey’s future as team principal at Aston Martin led to reports suggesting that Horner could be in play there. He reportedly met with team owner Lawrence Stroll, but no offer has been made.

While there is little surprise that Horner is mentioned when any top F1 job comes up right now, one notable insider is tired of the love-in.

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Horner to Aston Martin, Newey a blocker?

Drive to Survive regular Will Buxton says he could not imagine Horner reuniting with Newey at Aston Martin, partly because he believes there are issues to resolve with that relationship.

“I didn’t see it happening, I think there’s still a lot of water under a lot of bridges for Christian and Adrian to resolve,” he said on the Up To Speed podcast.

Buxton then went on to voice his frustration at Horner being the default hot hire for any available job. Instead he would like to see other options being explored.

“Can we also move to get over the fascination with Christian Horner?” he pleaded.

“Can we get over mentioning him every single week to do with every single potential job opportunity that’s opened up in F1? Let’s give it to some new blood.

Time to give opportunities to new blood

“Let’s give it to some people who are coming through the ranks. People like Jonathan Wheatley who have proved themselves for 20, 30 years and being given an opportunity.”

Horner’s Red Bull departure gave new opportunities to a pair of paddock mainstays, and Buxton says that is exactly the way it should be.

“I love to see people like Alan Permane [Racing Bulls team principal] getting the opportunities. I love to see Laurent Mekies [Red Bull team principal] getting the opportunities. For too long, Formula 1, we just keep going back to people who have been in the sport for 30, 40, 50 years. Let’s give it to fresh blood.

“Let’s give new opportunities to people who’ve proved themselves and are deserving of a chance to step up and take on the main job.”

Wheatley is 'a shark, not a dolphin'

Many reports have the aforementioned Wheatley stepping into the team principal role after his recent Audi exit, but likely not until significant gardening leave has been served.

Buxton spoke in depth about a man who was also once part of that Red Bull machine which Horner and Newey powered so successfully. He believes there is a misconception about the type of personality Wheatley is.

“He might give the impression that he’s a dolphin, right? Who likes to swim along and bounce out of the water and headbutt balloons and play up for the crowd? He’s a shark, he has got the sharpest teeth that you have ever seen."

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