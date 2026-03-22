Red Bull champion forced to abandon 2026 season due to 'medical issues'

The champion was on the path to F1

Two-time World Rally Champion and Red Bull-backed driver Kalle Rovanpera has had to abandon his Super Formula season, stalling his journey towards F1.

The WRC prodigy made the bold decision to switch to single-seater racing for 2026, in a bid to pursue the dream of one day driving in Formula 1.

Rovanpera became the youngest ever WRC champion at the age of 22, and subsequently became the youngest two-time winner in 2023.

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His first step on his single-seater journey took place earlier this year, where the Finn made his debut in the 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Trophy. In the 11 rounds he contested, Rovanpera progressed to a podium finish of third at Teretonga Park in New Zealand, but was forced to withdraw from the final round at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Rovanpera was due to compete in the upcoming Japanese Super Formula season, commencing April 4. However, his Super Formula testing was disrupted by what was described as vertigo, and now it has been confirmed he will not compete at the season opener in Motegi.

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Rovanpera forced to withdraw from Super Formula season opener

Rovanpera confirmed that he had to withdraw on social media, writing: "Hey everyone.

"I have difficult news to share. I will be stepping back from the upcoming races and my participation in this year’s Super Formula season.

"I’ve been working with medical issues for already a longer period, which have gotten worse this year."

His long-time team Toyota, who were also supporting him through the Super Formula campaign, also released a statement, where Chairman Akio Toyoda said: "Every time he got on track in private tests, his speed was clear to see. I watched him push harder, find something new within himself, and trim his lap times again and again.

"Yet despite that passion and progress, his body was struggling to keep up. After receiving a medical evaluation, we reached the painful conclusion that continuing to compete would not be the right choice for him.

"This decision weighed heavily on me. I asked myself what it truly means to let him chase speed, and what it means to protect someone you believe in. In the end, balancing those responsibilities led me to pause his participation in this year’s Super Formula season.

"To everyone involved, and to all the fans who have supported him with such warmth, I am truly sorry that we could not meet your hopes.

"But please believe this: his circuit racing challenge is far from over. His love for cars and his drive to become faster will not fade."

Rovanpera news a setback on F1 journey

The Super Formula championship would have been an integral step in Rovanpera's career, allowing him to hone his single-seater skills in a field comprised of competitive talent.

Drivers in this year's championship includes Williams reserve Luke Browning, Racing Bulls reserve Ayumu Iwasa and Zak O'Sullivan, all of whom have experience in F1 machinery.

Alongside development, the Super Formula championship also allows drivers to acquire FIA super licence points. The winner of the Super Formula championship receives 25 super licence points, second place receives 20 and third 15.

To obtain an F1 super licence, a driver needs 40 points. This is why former IndyCar star Colton Herta moved across to the Formula 2, to aid his quest towards F1. The winner of the F2 title acquires the magic 40 that allows them to step up into the sport.

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