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FIA appoint F1 2026 replacement after surprise exit

FIA-logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA appoint F1 2026 replacement after surprise exit

A new F1 deputy race director has been appointed

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The FIA have appointed a new F1 deputy race director following the exit of Claire Dubbelman.

Dubbelman made history in 2024 as the first woman to receive a race director super licence with the FIA, after previously working as a championship manager at the governing body where she oversaw both feeder series' F2 and F3.

She then went on to work as a race control operator in F1 before her role as deputy race director; but after nine years working for the FIA and just two in the deputy F1 role, Dubbelman announced last year she would be leaving to move across to the Saudi Arabian national motorsport federation.

Dubbelman will move to Riyadh, where work is currently underway to build a brand new amusement location in the hope that the Saudi Arabian GP will switch from Jeddah to Riyadh.

READ MORE: FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars

Dubbelman replaced by Paul Burns at FIA

Claire Dubbelman alongside race director Rui Marques
Claire Dubbelman alongside race director Rui Marques

Following Dubbelman's surprising exit, it has been announced that Paul Burns will be promoted to work alongside F1 race director Rui Marques as his deputy. Burns served as the assistant F2 race director last year and for the F4 and Formula Regional classes at the Macau Grand Prix.

He previously worked for Formula One Management as part of its timekeeping team, which involved signing off the results at grands prix. Burns then moved to the FIA in 2023, joining its F1 race operations before focusing on its feeder series.

Dubbelman also provided insight into her exit on Instagram, where she wrote in a post: "A new chapter begins. My time at the FIA has been one of the most intense and rewarding experiences of my career. Leaving wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one for me.

"I'm grateful for everything this chapter gave me: the people, the lessons, and the moments I’ll carry with me. I left with pride, clarity, and excitement for what comes next.

"Here’s to building, learning, and stepping into new challenges with energy and confidence."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order

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