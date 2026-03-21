Max Verstappen 'not just an F1 driver' as champion rails against sport's politics
Max Verstappen 'not just an F1 driver' as champion rails against sport's politics
Max Verstappen opened up about his relationship with F1
Four-time champion Max Verstappen has revealed what really keeps him motivated as a racing driver, and it isn't the high-speed world of Formula 1.
F1 is often referred to as the pinnacle of motorsport, showcasing racing on a global stage and because of the cutting-edge racing technology that allows drivers to go faster than any other series.
But in 2026, Verstappen has countered this narrative thanks to the arrival of the new power unit and chassis regulations. The Dutchman has made no secret that he doesn't enjoy driving the new cars, the lifting and coasting techniques depriving him of the flat out racing that so suits his risk-taking racing style.
In 2026, Verstappen has looked elsewhere for his racing kicks, thrilling fans by announcing that he would contest the iconic endurance race, the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May.
Verstappen has made it abundantly clear he does not deem F1 as his only racing interest, and also one day wishes to compete in the 24 Hours of Spa and, of course, the iconic race at Le Mans.
WATCH: Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE - Free NLS race streams and everything you need to know
Verstappen: GT racing less political
On Saturday March 21, Verstappen also took part in the opening round of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, where he claimed pole position in his No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the four-hour NLS2 race.
Speaking previously in Shanghai to F1 media about his endurance racing exploits, Verstappen was asked whether the pleasure he received from racing was directly related to speed.
The champion admitted he feels more himself during events at the Nurburgring, particularly because they are less political than F1.
"Not really, because then the pleasure would be still very high here, right, because it’s the highest speed. But it’s just a way of working with people," Verstappen explained.
"It’s a bit of a different environment as well that you’re in in the paddock, I would say. Probably a little bit more old-school, less political, which probably I enjoy a bit more. Yeah, I can probably be a bit more myself.
"So yeah, that’s what I enjoy, plus of course these races, like all the big endurance ones, I want to do. It’s something that when I was a kid as well my dad was doing.
"I don’t need to be only a Formula 1 driver. I can also do other things, especially I’ve done this already for a while and I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to achieve, so that’s why I want to explore also other things. And I don’t want to do them when I’m 40 years old, so now I think this is the perfect age to do it."
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