Aston Martin crisis at risk of spiralling as FIA weigh up engine decision

The two F1 race cancellations could hamper Aston Martin even further, as their power unit partnership with Honda spirals into chaos.

Aston Martin have not managed to finish a race yet this season, as they struggle with reliability and power output issues with their new Honda power unit.

The partnership began at the start of the 2026 season, and Aston Martin put in the least amount of laps in pre-season testing, before heading to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with a lack of spare parts and their drivers complaining of intense vibrations being felt within the car.

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Two double DNFs have followed, and the team are now searching for answers. One solace for them and Honda has been the new FIA rules on power units. ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) provides a safety net for struggling power unit manufacturers, allowing them to introduce upgrades.

This can happen at three distinct periods on the 2026 calendar, after races six, 12 and 18.

However, the recently cancelled Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East means that the end of the sixth race weekend is now Sunday June 7, rather than the previously scheduled Sunday May 3.

It means that Aston Martin may have to wait an extra month before Honda can bring significant upgrades to the power unit, not good news for the team who are struggling to even finish a session at this moment in time.

However, there is the possibility that the FIA could opt to bring ADUO forward to the end of the fourth race weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, which was originally scheduled to be the sixth race weekend of the year.

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Can Aston Martin turn things around?

It looks likely that Aston Martin will soon have a new team principal, with managing technical partner Adrian Newey having been taking on that role since the end of 2025.

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley has left his job with immediate effect after just two races of the 2026 season, and it's believed that he wants a move back to the UK.

His departure came ahead of a widely expected move to Aston Martin, rumours of which grow at a rapid pace.

This would allow Newey to focus on what he does best, car design, with Newey-designed cars having claimed 26 world championships across the years.

Time will tell as to whether Aston Martin and Honda can sort out their issues and become a points-scoring outfit once more.

READ MORE: Aston Martin issue statement moments after Wheatley Audi exit

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