Aston Martin have defended their drivers from what it calls ‘inappropriate questions’ from media as the team’s struggles continue.

Lawrence Stroll’s expensively-assembled team, headed up by design genius Adrian Newey, has suffered a disastrous start to the new 2026 F1 season.

The team registered its second double DNF of the season at Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix - with both drivers once again unable to finish the race. Afterwards Fernando Alonso admitted he had been forced to retire due to losing feeling in his hands and feet.

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The continuing issue of vibrations in the much-maligned Honda power unit causes those vibrations, and it is causing maximum embarrassment for both the Japanese giant and Aston Martin.

Unsurprisingly these are difficult times for drivers Alonso and Lance Stroll, and on Saturday the latter made headlines for a nine-word media interview after another difficult session in Qualifying.

The 27-year-old Canadian answered simply and in the negative to every question put to him, but the team’s Chief Trackside Officer Mike Krack believes there needs to be greater understanding of the current situation the drivers face.

Krack defends Aston Martin drivers

When asked about what his stars are going through, Krack told media including Marca: "The drivers can't do anything. They're very exposed and receive questions, controversial questions. Yesterday [Saturday] I heard complaints that Lance wasn't giving many answers.

“We need to understand this situation; it's a sporting competition, it's emotional, we all do this for the thrill, and we don't want to be fighting behind closed doors.

“They're investing a huge amount of energy in this and often receive questions that are sometimes inappropriate."

Krack asked the media to be more mindful that Alonso and Stroll are ‘human beings’ and to show more consideration.

Alonso and Stroll are 'human beings'

"You could say they're professional athletes, but they're also human beings. Please help us understand this. The situation is difficult right now, but I think if we can show the drivers some consideration , it will help us all," Krack concluded.

The intense glare currently focused on Aston Martin is unlikely to subside any time soon, with a ‘fix’ for that power unit reportedly several months away.

Next up comes a trip to the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on March 27-29, which appears likely to provide maximum embarrassment for Honda at its home race.

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