A former Ferrari F1 team principal has hinted that he wants to return to the sport in the future.

Ferrari are currently experiencing a rich vein of form under current team principal Fred Vasseur, who signed a new contract last year amid rumours of his departure from the team.

The Maranello outfit have started the 2026 season as the second-fastest team on the grid, and have claimed back-to-back podiums in Australia and China.

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While a championship challenge is looking likely to be a stretch this year given Mercedes' clear advantage over the rest of the field, there is real hope that Ferrari can return to grand prix winning ways in 2026 after a winless year in 2025.

Now though, former team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has hinted that he is on the lookout for another role within the team, while also pledging his support for Vasseur.

Arrivabene was Ferrari's team principal between 2015-2018, overseeing 13 grand prix victories in that time, as Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen helped to reinvigorate the outfit's fortunes.

The Italian has also spent a spell as the CEO of Juventus Football Club, but has hinted that he sees his future more in the F1 paddock than football.

"I say Formula 1," he told Gazzetta when asked about the two sports. "I wouldn't go abroad, not even for a lot of money. Ferrari or nothing. But Ferrari has Vasseur, whom I respect, and all they need is my support."

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Big decisions approaching for Ferrari

Despite the good start to the season for both Hamilton and Leclerc, Ferrari's direction of travel in the upcoming few years is still a topic of conversation.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is only currently contracted until the end of 2026, and at 41 years of age, he's going to need this form to continue all season long to prove to Ferrari that he is worth the financial outlay.

On top of this, Vasseur will ultimately be judged on how much closer Ferrari can get to Mercedes as the season progresses.

The Maranello outfit have not a won a championship title of any kind since 2008, and are desperate to banish that hoodoo within the next few seasons.

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