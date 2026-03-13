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Lando Norris smiles and looks across at Greg James cheering as he holds his tandem

F1 champion Lando Norris gets new name for epic charity challenge

Lando Norris smiles and looks across at Greg James cheering as he holds his tandem — Photo: © IMAGO/BBC

F1 champion Lando Norris gets new name for epic charity challenge

The McLaren F1 star has had a brilliant name change

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

BBC Radio 1 icon Greg James has begun his mammoth cycle across the length of the country for Comic Relief - and the name of his bike will have F1 fans in stitches.

James, 40, is the voice of the nation for many as they stir from their sleep and greet the day over coffee and cornflakes.

The radio DJ is a huge F1 fan himself and occasionally talks to the stars of the sport on his morning breakfast show.

But Greg is in the news for two wheels not four, as he attempts to cycle from Weymouth on England's south coast, up to Edinburgh, Scotland, over a brutal eight days totalling 1,000km to raise money for Comic Relief.

To make things even more challenging, he’s doing it all on a tandem bike.

READ MORE: F1 fans fume over TV broadcast change for 2026 season

Lando Norris tandem hilarity

Before Greg took off, he asked his listeners to call in with recommended names for what he should name the bike.

There were many weird and wonderful suggestions that included the likes of ‘Dua Seater’ and ‘Mr Worldride’ as nods to musical legends Dua Lipa and Pitbull (aka Mr Worldwide).

However, F1 fans had the last laugh when Greg decided to call his bike ‘Tando Norris’ - a playful combination of his tandem and the McLaren F1 champion.

“He’s fast, he’s handsome, he’s a winner,” the BBC star said about the McLaren star upon revealing the name. While Norris is yet to respond to the new name - his team gave their seal of approval, telling Greg 'that is a great name for a bike'.

While the radio DJ might not be reaching speeds of 300km/h, the name is a hilarious tribute to the papaya star - who will be battling his own challenge in Shanghai this weekend.

Details of how to donate to the can be found here.

Everyone at GPFans wishes Greg all the best as he started his epic challenge today, Friday, March 13.

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin are 'still short on parts' ahead of Chinese GP

Matthew Hobkinson
Written by
Matthew Hobkinson - Lead Editor
After four years working for a Lloyd's of London insurance syndicate, lockdown gave Matt the chance to chase a career in sports journalism - he hasn't looked back. Matt has found a home here at GPFans where he can showcase the weird and wonderful world of F1 to the millions of fans around the world who are just as passionate as he is about the best sport in the world.
View full biography

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