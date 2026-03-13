F1 champion Lando Norris gets new name for epic charity challenge
F1 champion Lando Norris gets new name for epic charity challenge
The McLaren F1 star has had a brilliant name change
BBC Radio 1 icon Greg James has begun his mammoth cycle across the length of the country for Comic Relief - and the name of his bike will have F1 fans in stitches.
James, 40, is the voice of the nation for many as they stir from their sleep and greet the day over coffee and cornflakes.
The radio DJ is a huge F1 fan himself and occasionally talks to the stars of the sport on his morning breakfast show.
But Greg is in the news for two wheels not four, as he attempts to cycle from Weymouth on England's south coast, up to Edinburgh, Scotland, over a brutal eight days totalling 1,000km to raise money for Comic Relief.
To make things even more challenging, he’s doing it all on a tandem bike.
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Lando Norris tandem hilarity
Before Greg took off, he asked his listeners to call in with recommended names for what he should name the bike.
There were many weird and wonderful suggestions that included the likes of ‘Dua Seater’ and ‘Mr Worldride’ as nods to musical legends Dua Lipa and Pitbull (aka Mr Worldwide).
However, F1 fans had the last laugh when Greg decided to call his bike ‘Tando Norris’ - a playful combination of his tandem and the McLaren F1 champion.
“He’s fast, he’s handsome, he’s a winner,” the BBC star said about the McLaren star upon revealing the name. While Norris is yet to respond to the new name - his team gave their seal of approval, telling Greg 'that is a great name for a bike'.
While the radio DJ might not be reaching speeds of 300km/h, the name is a hilarious tribute to the papaya star - who will be battling his own challenge in Shanghai this weekend.
Details of how to donate to the can be found here.
Everyone at GPFans wishes Greg all the best as he started his epic challenge today, Friday, March 13.
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