Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet share a kiss at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen admits he is 'getting the pressure now' after Charles Leclerc got married

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet share a kiss at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Will the four-time world champ be next to the altar?

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Wedding bells are ringing (at least in Monaco anyway) as Charles Leclerc's recent nuptials have put the pressure on F1 rival Max Verstappen.

Ahead of the 2026 season opener in Melbourne, Leclerc announced his marriage to partner Alexandra Saint Mleux after the pair were spotted driving around Monaco in wedding attire.

The lavish civil ceremony was just the prelude to their second wedding, which will take place next year, but it was apparently enough to put the pressure on Verstappen.

Verstappen has been in a relationship with partner Kelly Piquet since 2020 (made Instagram official in 2021), and together the pair share a daughter Lily, who was born last year.

As of yet however, there has been no hint at whether the pair will get engaged.

Leclerc quizzes Verstappen on marriage

Verstappen chose an odd setting to congratulate Leclerc on his wedding, right in the middle of the F1 driver parade at the Australian Grand Prix.

Shouting from car to car, the exchange was captured by the driver behind the wheel of the Red Bull vehicle, while Isack Hadjar looked down at the camera awkwardly.

"Congratulations by the way!" Max shouted across to Leclerc.

The Ferrari star then made reference to his relationship with Piquet, and called back: "Now it’s your turn!"

Well aware, Verstappen smiled and said: "I know I'm getting the pressure now."

