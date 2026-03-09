Max Verstappen shot down by F1 chief after badmouthing 2026 cars
F1 have hit back in the war of words with four-time champ Verstappen
F1 chief Stefano Domenicali has hit back at drivers like Max Verstappen who have criticised the sport's new 2026 cars.
Now that the first race of the season is in the books in Melbourne, the drivers have more information at their disposal to make a sound judgement on the 2026 cars. The verdict? They hate them just as much now, if not more.
For the 28-year-old Verstappen, who was already prejudiced against the new machinery, a Q1 exit on the Saturday was enough to make him say he's 'emotionally drained' and the cars 'almost make you not want to drive'.
After the race on Sunday, he called for F1 and the FIA to listen to criticism from drivers, supported by the likes of Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman in his negative perception, and implement changes.
Domenicali: 'I think it's wrong to criticise new rules'
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Australian Grand Prix weekend, Domenicali responded to the driver's criticism of the new rules.
He said: "I think it's wrong, in general terms, to talk bad about an incredible world that is allowing all of us to grow. And that's the only thing that I would say is not right.
"But, you know, I always listen [with] prudency. There is an evolution of driving, it means that the best driver will be able to be the fastest."
Is F1 racing worse in 2026?
The level of energy harvesting needed for the 2026 cars has led to lifting and coasting strategies to fill up the battery, and has fundamentally changed the way drivers go racing.
In Melbourne, there were complaints that the new way of racing is more 'artificial' and the boost mode compared to a 'video game'.
While drivers like Lewis Hamilton described Sunday's race as 'fun', Norris labelled it as 'chaos' and Verstappen's post-race interview demonstrated just how dispirited he is.
The energy management means he can't drive flat out, where you brake late and accelerate as soon as possible, and the Dutchman added: "I hope even this year we can come up with some different solutions so it becomes more enjoyable for everyone.
"I love racing, but you can only take so much. They are willing to listen, FIA and F1, I just hope there is some action."
