As Aston Martin's season continues to descend into chaos already, Honda have revealed what they really think about F1 legend Adrian Newey.

Newey's genius in F1 is undisputable, his CV speaking for itself after designing title winning cars at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, earning himself a seat at the top table alongside illustrious designers such as Colin Chapman and Gordon Murray.

Not even his genius though can solve Aston Martin's current woes however, with fundamental reliability concerns with the Honda power unit and not so good vibrations into the AMR26's chassis.

Retirement could come early at this Sunday's Australian Grand Prix, with the threat of nerve damage from the vibrations lingering over drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Ahead of the Australian GP, Honda Racing Corporation chief Koji Watanabe spoke to Spanish publication AS. He revealed the next steps Honda are taking to remedy their woes, and the status of the relationship between Sakura and Silverstone.

Honda tells all on Newey relationship

Asked how working with Newey has been so far, Watanabe said: "We have a good relationship with him. HRC and Adrian have worked together for a long time and there have been successes.

"Now our partnership with Aston Martin is new, and I’m convinced that, in time, this collaboration will also be successful. It’s just a matter of time. During testing, we talk every day about how to improve the situation in the short and long term.”

Watanabe was also asked what it was like working with Alonso again, who famously referred to Honda's PU as a 'GP2 engine back at McLaren.

"He's an absolute competitor with an endless motivation to win," Watanabe responded.

"He's a fierce competitor, and we're happy and proud to be competing with Fernando. We know the start of the season hasn't been what we wanted for either of us. But we want to write a good next chapter with Fernando."

