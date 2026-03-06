Aston Martin is a 'funeral': F1 insider reveals team shocked by Honda secret
Aston Martin is a 'funeral': F1 insider reveals team shocked by Honda secret
The struggling team could not have had a worse start to 2026
Aston Martin have reached the point in their disastrous 2026 F1 season where things can no longer 'go from bad to worse', and we haven't even had a race yet.
The dial has hit 'worst', and the stopper won't let it go any further. The only option now is to 'go from worst to still worst, but with flashing lights on'.
Actually, scrap that. We just got told they don't have enough batteries for the lights ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.
Friday allowed fans to see the team in action for the first time since revelations about the crippling levels of vibration in their first Adrian Newey-designed car...briefly. Fernando Alonso (0) and Lance Stroll (3) combined for just three laps in FP1, before making a slightly better fist of things in FP2...before Stroll's car developed an issue.
The one ray of sunshine, shining so weakly through the stormclouds that it takes a team of scientists to see it? Alonso's best lap in FP2 was within 107 per cent of the fastest time in the session, so he and Stroll just might be able to make it to the start line on Sunday.
READ MORE: Aston Martin crisis: Newey goes in hard on Honda
Insider: The desolation and helplessness are tremendous
Spanish F1 insider and DAZN presenter Antonio Lobato, known to have close links to Fernando Alonso, wrote in between sessions on Friday: "Aston Martin is a funeral. The desolation and helplessness are tremendous.
"Newey confirms that when they visited Honda and discovered the team assigned to F1, it was a complete surprise for which they had not been warned. Most of the senior engineers who had been involved in F1 in previous years had been reassigned to other projects..."
Bleak. Almost as bleak as Newey speaking about Honda on Friday, when he revealed that most of the staff who had made the Japanese company an F1 powerhouse had left for other projects – 'solar panels or whatever' – and been replaced by faces without F1 experience.
The designer claims he was unaware of the issues until he, Lawrence Stroll and Andy Cowell visited Honda to investigate rumours that the engines would be down on power.
He revealed: "Out of that came the fact that many of the original workforce had not returned when they restarted. When they reformed, a lot of the original group had it now transpires disbanded and gone to work on solar panels or whatever. A lot of the group were new to F1 and didn't have the experience they had previous.
"Plus, when they came back in 2023 that was the first year of the budget cap for engines. All their rivals had been developing away through 2021-2022, with continuity, existing team and free of budget cap.
"They re-entered with, let's say, only, I'm guessing, 30% of their original base staff and now in a budget cap era so they started very much on the back foot and unfortunately they have not been able to catch up."
Still. Good news about the 107 per cent thing.
F1 HEADLINES: Newey to face the music as FIA announce Australian Grand Prix U-turn
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Aston Martin nightmare deepens with Fernando Alonso ruled out of Australian Grand Prix practice
- Today 02:47
Aston Martin to 'skip' F1 Australian Grand Prix? FIA safety concerns swirl in Melbourne
- Yesterday 19:53
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
F1 Results Today: Mercedes fight back as Lewis Hamilton impresses for Ferrari
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?
F1 start procedure explained - why is it so controversial in 2026?
Latest News
Aston Martin F1 crisis: Adrian Newey unleashes Honda fury and reveals the shocking truth
- 10 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton's NEW Ferrari F1 race engineer spotted at Australian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin is a 'funeral': F1 insider reveals team shocked by Honda secret
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen makes bizarre shopping trolley claim about new F1 cars
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull star’s car turns into 180mph flamethrower at Australian Grand Prix
- Today 09:43
Aston Martin set for 'six months' of pain to fix crisis
- Today 08:59
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- Yesterday 01:45
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
- 28 february
Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season
- 24 february