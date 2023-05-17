AlphaTauri expect 'BIG STEP' forward with forthcoming upgrade package

Harry Smith

Wednesday 17 May 2023 15:55

AlphaTauri are hopeful that their upcoming upgrade package will deliver a 'big step' forward in performance as they look to close the gap to the midfield.

The team are in turmoil as things stand, sitting P9 in the constructor standings, just a single point clear of backmarker rivals Williams.

Performance has been an issue for both the team and one of the drivers, with rookie Nyck de Vries struggling to impose himself in the shadow of an impressing Yuki Tsunoda.

Rumours are already circulating that de Vries could be replaced by either Liam Lawson or Ayumu Iwasa before the summer break, while the car continues to struggle at the back of the field.

AlphaTauri moving on up

Speaking with Auto Motor und Sport, AlphaTauri's head of operations Guillaume Dezoteux explained that: "We're looking forward to it.

"We're expecting a big step. Of course, there's always a question mark about the correlation with track simulations.

"But so far, the upgrades have always delivered what was calculated beforehand."

The 2023 season has been a tale of two stories for the AlphaTauri duo

Dezoteux was, however, cautious about other teams also bringing major upgrades to Imola.

"If the step is big enough, we can hopefully make up several positions at once.

"But unfortunately, the others aren't standing still either. We've been seeing a tough battle here all year.

"The midfield race will probably remain interesting in the future."

