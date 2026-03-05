F1 loophole sees FIA penalty reversed at Australian Grand Prix
An F1 penalty will no longer have to be served
One F1 star will have their FIA penalty reversed at the Australian Grand Prix thanks to a loophole in the regulations.
The 2026 season is nearly upon us and amid the excitement surrounding the new rules, there is also much to look forward to with new team Cadillac on the grid.
Cadillac's entry has also facilitated the return of F1 veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, but the Finn had one stumbling block to his fairytale comeback.
Bottas was meant to serve a five-place grid penalty that was issued at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.
While the regulations were modified last year so that penalties would be served 'at the driver’s next sprint or race in which the driver participates in the subsequent 12 month period', this was not in place when Bottas was given the penalty and therefore did not apply.
However, a loophole in the sporting regulations means that he no longer has to serve the penalty. Here's why...
Why Bottas no longer has to serve Australian GP penalty
Changes to Section B2.5.4 of the regulations states that 'unserved grid penalties for the race imposed in the previous 12 months' will not apply.
Bottas announced the change with jubilation via his Instagram account, in a Partridge-esque piece to camera, and said: "I've got some good news for you. You know my five-place grid penalty?
"It's gone! With the new regulations it's vanished. Happy days."
The Finn was also asked about the grid penalty in the Australian Grand Prix press conference, and joked: "You don't follow me on Instagram?"
"I just did an announcement 20 minutes ago. Apparently it's vanished thanks to some new regulation.So no grid penalty. It is good."
