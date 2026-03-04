Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has recently opened up about how ADHD impacts his daily life.

The 41-year-old is one of the most successful sportspeople of all time, tied on the most amount of championships with legend Michael Schumacher and remains the driver with the most grand prix wins (105).

Hamilton's legend is also reflected in his work off the track, whether as a vocal social and environmental advocate or bringing light to his own struggles.

The Brit has opened up about his struggles in school, and how he wasn't diagnosed as dyslexic until he was 17-years-old.

Hamilton: 'I didn't even realise I had ADHD'

Hamilton has also lifted the lid on living with ADHD, and how it manifests itself in his daily routines.

Speaking to F1 for the 2026 'Meet the Drivers', Hamilton provided an example of how his ADHD impacts his ordinary life, and how for a while he did not realise he had the condition.

"I’m ADHD. When I walk into a room or my house, I really like moving all the books in perfect position and it really frustrates the life out of me when I see something off, like my lamp is tilted to the left," he explained.

"I walk into my house and I go around whole house before I even sit down, rearranging everything, and then an hour has gone by and I’m like, ‘damn, didn’t even realise.'"

In a previous conversation with The Gentleman's Journal, Hamilton admitted he doesn't enjoy cooking and explained: "I’ve had some really bad experiences in the kitchen. It’s been a disaster in the past for me.

"I’m ADHD, so if I do cook something — say a pasta dish — I’ll make it, but then I’ll have to clean everything I used before I eat it.

"I also like to watch TV while I eat, so I’ll probably spend another half hour figuring out what to watch before I’ve even taken a bite. You know, we’re all weird in our own ways — and that’s just one of my weirdisms."

