Horner makes OUTRAGEOUS claim about Vegas GP

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 16 May 2023 21:57

Christian Horner has predicted that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the biggest sporting event of the year.

Formula 1 will hit the famous Vegas strip for the first time this November, after the commercial success of the Miami Grand Prix's debut on the calendar last year.

Horner was speaking on Pardon My Take, a Barstool Sports podcast, in an interview recorded while he was in Miami for the last race weekend – a weekend which ended in yet another Red Bull 1-2.

Vegas will be the third American race of the season, after Miami and Austin, with no other country having more than two on the calendar – something widely attributed to F1's acquisition by the Liberty Media Group.

Birthday present

"It's very kind of them to put the event on my 50th birthday," Horner joked on the podcast.

"I think it's going to be the biggest sporting event globally this year, I really do. I think the interest and the hype around that race – a Saturday night race down the strip in Vegas – who doesn't want to be there? Who does not want to see that race? It's going to be such a spectacle."

The title is likely to be wrapped up by the time the Vegas race rolls around, but fans will still be treated to F1's first Saturday main event in the best part of 40 years.

Despite Horner's claims, the race may not even be the most watched sporting event that weekend – with the Cricket World Cup final also being played on the Saturday.

