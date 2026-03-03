F1 star will start 2026 season on the edge of race BAN

One F1 star will have to be extra careful not to draw the ire of the FIA at the Australian Grand Prix as they sit on the cusp of a race ban.

The FIA dish out disciplinary penalty points for driving infringements, which are then added to a driver's Super Licence with 12 points in a 12-month period triggering a race ban.

When a set of penalty points are issued, the driver must then wait 12 months until they expire and their tally begins to reduce.

For one F1 driver, they'll be begging that the 12-month expiry date arrives soon with Haas star Ollie Bearman on 10 penalty points, which puts him just two away from a race ban.

READ MORE: How Mercedes finally got Max Verstappen on board

Bearman on the cusp of race ban for Australian GP

At the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Bearman received a penalty point and a five-second time penalty for making more than one change of direction while defending against Lance Stroll.

The penalty took the Brit's total up to 10 which puts him a perilous position heading into Melbourne, where one infringement could result in the dreaded two penalty points that trigger a race ban.

Indeed it's not just Melbourne where Bearman could encounter a race ban, with the youngster having to wait until May 23 for the two points obtained at last year's Monaco Grand Prix to be cleared off his licence.

This means that Bearman will be vulnerable to a race ban for the opening six rounds of the 2026 campaign and during Friday's sessions in Montreal, before his total reduces to eight on the Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

To use previous examples to demonstrate actions Bearman has to avoid, the FIA have given a driver two penalty points for infringements such as overtaking under red flag conditions, causing a collision, braking erratically under the safety car and failing to slow under double yellow flags, to name a few.

These incidents do not always necessarily trigger two penalty points however, with penalties applied at the stewards discretion given the context and circumstances around an incident.

READ MORE: F1 issues statement about Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs after Iran missile attacks

Related