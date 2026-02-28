F1 Odds: Australian Grand Prix favourites and long shots, Lewis Hamilton is BACK
F1 Odds: Australian Grand Prix favourites and long shots, Lewis Hamilton is BACK
The 2026 F1 season gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, and the odds are changing fast ahead of the big showdown at Albert Park.
A few short weeks ago Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari were absolutely out of the running for early race wins in 2026 on the back of an absolutely dismal 2025 at Maranello.
Hamilton started his Italian adventure by finishing a lowly sixth in the Drivers’ Championship - some 267 points behind eventual king Lando Norris (McLaren).
But after Bahrain testing revealed considerable promise in the new SF-26 car (and some genius design work), things have turned upside down.
From being out of the running, Hamilton (and of course team-mate Charles Leclerc) are all of a sudden right in the hunt for victory.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
Latest 2026 Australian Grand Prix odds
The current win odds for Melbourne look like this - Hamilton was 33/1 before testing so the change is pretty astonishing…
- 15/8 George Russell (Mercedes)
- 4/1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- 9/2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- 11/2 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
- 6/1 Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
- 8/1 Lando Norris (McLaren)
- 14/1 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
- 50/1 Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)
- 80/1 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
- All others 150/1 or bigger
Why are Ferrari right back in the hunt?
Basically this is all on the back of a very promising showing in Bahrain testing. First of all Leclerc set the fastest time in each of the two separate three-day testing sessions.
Also Ferrari is expected to have a major advantage at the start of races in 2026 after it mastered the complex procedure needed to get cars off the line. Those new 2026 regulations are absolutely brutal.
Ferrari also showed off some rare innovation with a genius rear wing trick which could also be in play for Melbourne.
Are Mercedes still the front runners?
For now, definitely yes, though there is significant controversy about their engine compression ratio trick which has the other teams up in arms. That though will only be in play until June 1 after an F1 ruling on Saturday.
For Melbourne though George Russell will start a warm favourite if qualifying delivers the Mercedes performance many experts expect.
What about Verstappen and Norris?
Verstappen is third favourite here, but mainly because Red Bull is starting its own power unit project with Ford this year. While the partnership has started well, there is a feeling that the Milton Keynes team might be playing catchup in the early going.
As for Norris and McLaren, they appeared to be the fourth fastest team in testing, despite running with a Mercedes power unit.
How much do we really know?
This is the most valid question of all. There is much talk for example of Mercedes ‘sandbagging’ - and their favourite’s tag is very much based on that.
In truth we will only really find out when qualifying takes place in Melbourne.
When is the Australian Grand Prix?
Practice to start the season gets under way on Friday March 6, before Qualifying takes centre stage on Saturday March 7.
The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday March 8 with a 3pm local time start. That is 4am in the UK, and 11pm Eastern in the US on Saturday March 7.
Sky Sports will again have the call on TV in the UK while there is a big change in the US with Apple TV taking over from ESPN.
READ MORE: Did F1 star Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married?
Related
Latest News
F1 Odds: Australian Grand Prix favourites and long shots, Lewis Hamilton is BACK
- 11 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton talks babies with Max Verstappen and admits 'I nearly passed out'
- 57 minutes ago
FIA announces last-minute F1 qualifying change on eve of 2026 season
- 1 hour ago
F1 tyre test cancelled as Bahrain hit by Iran missile attacks
- 2 hours ago
F1 supremo 'feels sorry for Stroll' in brutal Aston Martin putdown
- 3 hours ago
Aston Martin 'interested' in signing Red Bull design genius after Adrian Newey's nightmare start
- Today 17:58
Most read
Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
- 12 february
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton latest, Norris breakup and Leclerc got married?
- Today 14:10
FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
- 16 february
F1 Drive to Survive Season 8: Netflix release time, episodes and big storylines
- 26 february
Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season
- 24 february
F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
- 12 february