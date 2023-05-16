Leclerc gives MAJOR Vasseur backing amid upgrade claim

Harry Smith

Tuesday 16 May 2023 15:57

Charles Leclerc has stated that he trusts Ferrari team principal 'blindly' as the Frenchman looks to recover a dismal start to the 2023 season and steer the Scuderia back to the top of F1.

The Monegasque driver will head to one of two home races for Ferrari in Imola off the back of a poor weekend in Miami.

Leclerc hit the barrier during qualifying, bringing out a session-ending red flag, and struggled to match the pace of team-mate Carlos Sainz when the lights went out on Sunday.

Both Ferrari drivers complained of the unpredictable nature of the SF-23 in Miami and the pressure is already on for Vasseur as he looks to edge past rivals Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Leclerc's 'blind' Vasseur support

As quoted by Corriere dello Sport, Leclerc said: "Obviously I talk a lot with Fred and I know what his medium- and long-term plans are for the team, I am completely with him and I trust him blindly.

"I am sure that these are the right choices, and they go in the right direction for the team."

Leclerc then explained that he doesn't expect the incoming upgrades to solve all of Ferrari's issues as they continue to struggle with setups.

Charles Leclerc endured a tough weekend in Miami, hitting the wall during Q3

"But let's wait and see. We will have upgrades, but in Miami, the problem was not the potential of the car, because when we put everything together we are there.

"It is more about the exploitation of the tools we have rather than the updates.

"For sure we will bring updates but that's not the problem."

