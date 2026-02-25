LEGO to release more iconic F1 driver helmets as dates and pricing announced
F1 fans were left delighted on social media after dates, details and pricing were leaked for LEGO's driver helmets.
In 2024, F1 and LEGO announced a multi-year partnership and since then products inspired by the pinnacle of motorsport have been released, including their 'Speed Champions' range.
Now, a long rumoured F1 and LEGO collaboration appears to have been leaked on social media, with fans sharing stills of their driver helmet range.
The leaked LEGO page included pictures of a helmet for drivers Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Ayrton Senna. They also claim these helmets will be available on May 1 and each will cost £79.99.
Alongside the F1 driver helmets, earlier leaked images also suggest that Ferrari will release their own helmet sets with LEGO, featuring both their drivers Hamilton and Leclerc.
Thus far, LEGO have not put out any official statement as to when or if they will be releasing the helmets.
READ MORE: Who Christian Horner blames for 's*** sandwich' F1 sacking
F1 fans upset over driver omission
Much to the chagrin of some fans, the leaked collection didn't include reigning F1 champion Lando Norris' helmet.
One wrote on X: "No Lando is just nonsense... bro has arguably the most recognisable helmet on the grid and is the reigning champ. The game is so gone."
Another added: "LEGO helmet for Charles Leclerc but not the reigning world drivers' champion."
Click here to shop a variety of official F1 LEGO sets which are already available on the LEGO Store.
Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Drive to Survive changes format for Season 8 and fans aren’t happy
