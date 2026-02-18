Lando Norris' unbelievable F1 title celebrations were completed with a stunning thank you gift last season from the newly crowned champion.

With the number one now emblazoned across his papaya car, Norris enters the 2026 season as the reigning champion after clinching the title in Abu Dhabi last December.

The celebrations didn't end there however, and recently, the British star threw a party to pay homage to everyone who helped him become an F1 world champion.

Amongst his father Adam, mother Cisca and McLaren CEO Zak Brown, Norris' childhood go-karting coach Rob Dodds was also in attendance at the celebration.

Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, Dodds described the 'surreal' evening at the hotel in Surrey, revealing the touching gift he received from Norris in his hotel room.

Norris' gift to go-karting coach after F1 title victory

Dodds revealed that when he returned to his hotel room he discovered a signed crash helmet from Norris, which read: "To Rob, where my journey to F1 all started! Thank you. World Champions, Lando Norris."

The coach also shared that he sat at the same table as Norris, his family and Brown, sharing how 'emotional' the evening was.

"He [Norris] made a speech through the course of the evening and he had done little videos," Dodds said.

"One started with myself and him chatting about what we'd get up to. It was very emotional."

"While we were at the party they had gone to the room and he'd actually put one of his old crash helmets in there in a Perspex frame."

"That was a lovely thing to have."

