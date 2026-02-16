Richard Hammond’s daughter wanted Top Gear legend to know one thing after Formula E crash

Influencer Izzy Hammond had one thing that she wanted her presenter father Richard Hammond to know following a huge Formula E crash.

Izzy Hammond, who has over 280,000 followers on Instagram, took part in a Formula E event, with the 25-year-old racing with the Lola Yamaha ABT team as part of the Duals session for the series' Evo Sessions.

In this event, content creators go head-to-head for the fastest lap, with two teams offering their machinery out for the special event.

In 2026, this happened at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit - the home of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - and featured stars including Hammond, WillNE, Behzinga and The BurntChip.

These YouTubers all went up against one another for the main prize, with TheBurntChip (real name Joshua Larkin) picking up the victory.

However, Hammond lost her car at Turn 13 of the circuit, slamming into the barriers in a huge shunt.

Thankfully she was unhurt by the incident, but she did take to Instagram to reveal that she had 'crashed the f*** out of that car'.

And in an interview after the event, Hammond said that she thought of her dad, former Top Gear present Richard Hammond, in the aftermath of her crash into the barriers.

"My first thought when I was in that wall was 'oh my god, everyone's watching, my dad's watching'," she said in an interview with Formula E.

"'He's going to cry or something. Can someone just tell him I'm ok?'"

Joking about the force of the impact, she said: "It wasn't a small crash. If you're going to crash, you've got to really crash.

"I saw the wall coming and knew I was going to enter it at speed."

Should Formula E allow amateurs to drive their cars?

Influencer events like this one have been prevalent in Formula E over the past couple of years, with content creators getting behind the wheel of extremely complex machinery in order to try and gain the series more popularity among younger audiences.

Mr Beast, Brooklyn Beckham and ex-footballer Sergio Aguero have previously driven the cars in similar events, with the all-electric racing series able to attract huge names from outside of racing.

But, at the end of the day, these stars are not racing drivers, and putting them behind the wheel of such complex machinery is a risk, as Hammond's huge crash has proven, with an expensive rebuild coming the way of Lola Yamaha ABT.

Fans on social media have been quite critical of the series for allowing amateurs to race their cars in the aftermath of this incident, with one saying: "Why is Formula E putting influencers behind the wheel? Glad she’s okay but honestly that could have been worse."

Another said: "Who thought this was a good idea?," while another fan said: "Jeddah is an unforgiving circuit, especially with inexperienced influencers at the wheel. Bad idea."

