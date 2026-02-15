Kenzo Watari, a Japanese billionaire, has had a private racetrack built in the mountains of Chiba prefecture—just about an hour from Tokyo—for his family’s exclusive use.

As CEO of the Cornes Group, a major importer of luxury cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis, Watari already enjoyed an impressive collection of supercars. Yet, he lacked a dedicated venue to truly enjoy them.

Determined to remedy that, he invested hundreds of millions of dollars in a personalised track called Magarigawa, where he, his wife, and his two children could race in complete privacy. The renowned iconic Formula 1 circuit designer Hermann Tilke was brought on board to create this unique facility. You can enjoy the track in all its beauty here.

Luxury track rivals F1 circuits

Construction on the circuit began around 2020, and it officially opened in July 2023 with a grand event that saw hundreds of supercars take to the track.

While the racetrack is fully operational, work is still underway to complete additional luxury features like on-site villas and other outbuildings.

The 3.5km course boasts 22 turns, with dramatic elevation changes, hairpin corners, and long straights. Watari spared no expense; the complex also includes villas bordering the circuit, an infinity pool, a family lounge, a spa, a bar, a fitness centre, and even a karaoke room.

The Magarigawa Club track outline

Magarigawa Club: A playground for billionaires

What began as a family venture has quickly evolved into a lavish playground for the wealthy.

However, enjoying the circuit and its associated facilities comes at a steep price. Dubbed the Magarigawa Club, the complex offers exclusive training sessions, an indoor climate-controlled pit lane, and a dedicated team of mechanics to cater to its high-end clientele.

Lost F1 track: 'Aida' Okayama International Circuit

The Magarigawa Club may look spectacular but it is not the first race track hidden among the Japanese trees to be built.

Back in 1990 another racetrack was designed as a playground for the wealthy called the TI Aida Circuit, which has since been renamed as the Okayama International Circuit.

It even made its way onto the F1 calendar in 1994 and 1995 for the Pacific Grand Prix, with both races won by Michael Schumacher, the latter enabling him to win his second world championship.

The 1994 edition was also the last race Ayrton Senna competed in before his tragic death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola.

