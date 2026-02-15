NASCAR champion and current team owner Brad Keselowski has said he has a car ready to go' for Max Verstappen any time he wants to switch series.

Verstappen has once again hinted that he might choose to leave F1 at or before the end of his Red Bull contract, which runs until the end of the 2028 season, with the new engine regulations in the sport not to his liking.

Keselowski, who still races in NASCAR's top-tier Cup Series for the RFK Racing team which he part-owns, spotted the four-time F1 champ's comments in the media this week and offered him a ride in an RFK Ford hotrod.

Verstappen is well known for getting his elbows out during on-track battles, a trait which would serve him well in NASCAR, where one of the unofficial mottos is 'rubbing is racing'.

The Dutchman was asked this week if fans should have any fears about him disappearing from motorsport altogether, to which he replied: "No way, I'll just race somewhere else. We could probably have a barbecue there and set up a nice party tent."

If that doesn't scream NASCAR, we're not sure what does.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen jet takes off BEFORE F1 testing ends after star slams 2026 cars

NASCAR star: DM me for a ride

42-year-old former Cup Series champion Keselowski reacted to Verstappen's recent quotes with a simple message, which read: “We have a @FordRacing cup car ready to go. Feel free to DM when you’re ready Max”.

Keselowski’s message, of course, comes just as Verstappen’s Red Bull are teaming up with Ford on their new power unit project in 2026 – and just days after another NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr had spoken of how he would love to see Verstappen in the Cup Series.

Dale Jr said: "I mean, I would love to see Max Verstappen give it a try. He’s incredible and I think his curiosity, his work ethic, I think all of that would play a great role in allowing him to be successful.

"Plus, our cars have changed a lot. Our cars have independent rear suspension, the transaxle diffuser… our cars aren’t the stock cars from 10, 20 years ago, and so I think the opportunity for an F1 guy to have success is much better today than it was 20 years ago."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen threatens to quit as Red Bull fear they are only fourth fastest

Related