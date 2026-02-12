'We all s*** on the same toilet': Stunning new Max Verstappen doc drops ahead of 2026 F1 season
'We all s*** on the same toilet': Stunning new Max Verstappen doc drops ahead of 2026 F1 season
Move over Drive to Survive! There's another F1 documentary in town and it's all about Max Verstappen.
The 2025 F1 season was regarded as one of Verstappen's strongest yet, despite losing the title to McLaren's Lando Norris. Not only did he manage to reduce a major deficit to fightback in F1 against the British star, but also made his GT3 debut with Chris Lulham where the pair both won at the Nordschleife.
Verstappen's relationship with Lulham, who he ushered into the real world of racing, will also be the focus of a three-part documentary about the four-time champion.
The trailer for 'Max Verstappen - New Ground' has recently dropped, alongside the first episode which has been available to watch on Viaplay since February 10.
READ MORE: F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest from Bahrain
How to watch Verstappen documentary
The documentary will cover the champion's very own team Verstappen Racing and his victory at the four-hour endurance race at the Nordschleife.
One of Verstappen's main aims outside of F1 has been to offer a pathway from the world of simulators and online competition to that of real life racing, with Lulham the perfect example of this possibility he wants to open up for drivers.
“Viaplay and I have worked together for many years to show what racing is really about - not just the results, but the work, the dedication and the passion behind it," Verstappen said on his website.
"‘New Ground’ is about exploring new motorsport grounds and learning and gaining experience along the way. It’s about the challenge and the love of racing, and I’m glad to share that journey with Viaplay's viewers.”
The release date schedule for the Verstappen documentary is as follows:
10 February: Max Verstappen - New Ground: Let's go out and have fun (Viaplay)
17 February: Max Verstappen - New Ground: We all s*** on the same toilet (Viaplay)
24 February: Max Verstappen - New Ground: We have to overtake some people (Viaplay)
Viaplay is only available in the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, with no release date confirmed for UK audiences.
Previous Verstappen documentaries, ‘10 Years of Max Verstappen,’ ‘Simply Lovely,’ and ‘Lion Unleashed 4’, were made available to UK, US, Polish and Belgian viewers in August last year, via Viaplay's Subscription Video on Demand Channels.
While there is no official announcement as to when viewers in these regions can expect the most recent documentary, Verstappen.com keeps fans up to date with any developments.
F1 TESTING 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
Related
Latest News
'We all s*** on the same toilet': Stunning new Max Verstappen doc drops ahead of 2026 F1 season
- 57 minutes ago
Mercedes announce champion's replacement after 2026 exit
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Regulations: What is straight mode?
- 2 hours ago
The new F1 rule that DEMANDS cars look better in 2026
- 3 hours ago
F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Red Bull and Mercedes hit trouble
- Today 12:40
Mercedes 'not bulletproof' as F1 testing setback forces 'engine change'
- Today 12:06
Most read
Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
- 31 january
Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
- 5 february
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car
- 26 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
- 2 february
Kelly Piquet: The girlfriend of Max Verstappen and mother of four-time champion’s child
- 5 february
F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
- Yesterday 19:30