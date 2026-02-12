Move over Drive to Survive! There's another F1 documentary in town and it's all about Max Verstappen.

The 2025 F1 season was regarded as one of Verstappen's strongest yet, despite losing the title to McLaren's Lando Norris. Not only did he manage to reduce a major deficit to fightback in F1 against the British star, but also made his GT3 debut with Chris Lulham where the pair both won at the Nordschleife.

Verstappen's relationship with Lulham, who he ushered into the real world of racing, will also be the focus of a three-part documentary about the four-time champion.

The trailer for 'Max Verstappen - New Ground' has recently dropped, alongside the first episode which has been available to watch on Viaplay since February 10.

How to watch Verstappen documentary

The documentary will cover the champion's very own team Verstappen Racing and his victory at the four-hour endurance race at the Nordschleife.

One of Verstappen's main aims outside of F1 has been to offer a pathway from the world of simulators and online competition to that of real life racing, with Lulham the perfect example of this possibility he wants to open up for drivers.

“Viaplay and I have worked together for many years to show what racing is really about - not just the results, but the work, the dedication and the passion behind it," Verstappen said on his website.

"‘New Ground’ is about exploring new motorsport grounds and learning and gaining experience along the way. It’s about the challenge and the love of racing, and I’m glad to share that journey with Viaplay's viewers.”

The release date schedule for the Verstappen documentary is as follows:

10 February: Max Verstappen - New Ground: Let's go out and have fun (Viaplay)

17 February: Max Verstappen - New Ground: We all s*** on the same toilet (Viaplay)

24 February: Max Verstappen - New Ground: We have to overtake some people (Viaplay)



Viaplay is only available in the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway, with no release date confirmed for UK audiences.

Previous Verstappen documentaries, ‘10 Years of Max Verstappen,’ ‘Simply Lovely,’ and ‘Lion Unleashed 4’, were made available to UK, US, Polish and Belgian viewers in August last year, via Viaplay's Subscription Video on Demand Channels.

While there is no official announcement as to when viewers in these regions can expect the most recent documentary, Verstappen.com keeps fans up to date with any developments.

