Hamilton and DiCaprio rub shoulders at BOX-OFFICE LeBron v Curry game

Lewis Hamilton is making the most of a weekend without F1 as he's been spotted among some very famous celebrities in the US.

The seven-time world champion headed to California to watch two of the greatest basketball players of this generation do battle in the NBA.

LeBron James' LA Lakers took on Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena where Hamilton rubbed shoulders with movie star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The duo were sat two seats from each other with DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg in between them - but were also seen next to each other on other occasions.

Who's who of the rich and famous

If you ever wanted to see several celebrities all in one place then this might have been the perfect place to do so.

Hamilton and DiCaprio were just two of the celebs courtside in California with Michael B Jordan also getting a great view of the game.

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson was another in attendance as was Woody Harleson and Orlando Bloom.

Kendall Jenner was also seen courtside as was Chief Executive Officer and President of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav.

The Lakers wrapped up the series win with a 122-101 victory where courtside tickets were on sale for $21,500 on Ticketmaster.

Hamilton will be back in an F1 race seat next Sunday at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which could be hit by more storms following tragic flooding in the region.

