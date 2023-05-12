Jordan PLEADS with Hamilton to make major career decision before it's TOO LATE

Joe Ellis

Friday 12 May 2023 20:58

The time has come for Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes and try to reinvent his career somewhere else, according to Eddie Jordan.

The 38-year-old was knocked out in Q2 on American soil for the first time in his career at the recent Miami Grand Prix, after failing to win a race in 2022.

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell did go on to win last season and he has started 2023 impressively as well.

Russell finished 18 seconds ahead of Hamilton in Florida, although the seven-time champion did score a podium in Australia.

Got to go

Eddie Jordan was begging for Lewis Hamilton to leave Brackley on his podcast

“Lewis has to find something else in his mojo now and he needs to get out of there,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast.

“He needs to move on just like he did when he was with McLaren. Get out of Mercedes, Lewis. It’s time you reinvented yourself somewhere else.”

Hamilton currently has 56 points to his name compared to Russell's 40 but the younger Brit did have an engine failure in Australia.

