Sergio Perez reveals WEEKLY talks with Red Bull boss

Cadillac F1 star Sergio Perez has revealed that he still has frequent conversations with a key figure at his former team.

Perez raced for Red Bull's F1 squad between 2021 and 2024, helping the outfit claim two constructors' world championships in that time.

The Mexican racer won five races with Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, and was much-loved by much of the Red Bull hierarchy.

However, Perez struggled for form during the 2024 season, and this led Red Bull to replace him with Liam Lawson, leaving Perez without a seat on the F1 grid for 2025.

After taking a sabbatical, Perez is now back with the new Cadillac team, who are becoming the 11th constructor on the F1 grid, and have a supremely experienced lineup with Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Now, Perez has revealed his sadness at not having extended his Red Bull stay, whilst sharing that he still talks with Red Bull GmbH co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya on a weekly basis.

The Yoovidhya family owns half of Red Bull, while the other half is owned by the Mateschitz family, and namely Mark Mateschitz.

"When the Red Bull thing happened, obviously I felt sad, but I knew deep down that it was the best thing that had ever happened to me, and I was very at peace with myself because I gave it my all," Perez told the Cracks podcast.

"I gave everything to the team, and Red Bull gave me everything, and I think that both they are very grateful that I was part of their team and I am grateful to have been part of Red Bull.

"I have an incredible relationship with everyone, with Chalerm [Yoovidhya], the owner of Red Bull, I speak to him once a week. I think that's how life is and in the end it's all about results, but you always have to be grateful and I'm very grateful to Red Bull because it changed my life."

Perez given second F1 chance

Perez's poor 2024 season and subsequent axing could have spelled the end of his F1 career altogether given his age, but the struggles of Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the second seat at Red Bull last season actually helped improve Perez's stock in the sport.

It encouraged Perez's new squad Cadillac to take a gamble on he and another racer who was axed at the end of 2024 in Bottas.

Between them, they have 16 grand prix victories, and will be crucial to helping Cadillac in their early forays into the sport.

Despite this stellar driver lineup, team principal Graeme Lowdon has already revealed that the team are expecting to be running plum last during 2026, before hopefully making gains next year and when their new power unit partnership with General Motors starts in 2028.

