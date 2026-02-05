Max Verstappen has revealed whether he will go into F1 management as he delved into his future projects.

The four-time champion has made no secret of the fact that he doesn't intend to prolong his F1 career, interested in different facets of the motorsport world such as endurance racing.

Speaking in an interview with TAG Heuer, Verstappen elaborated on his future and whether we will see him in F1 management.

"I'm only there to win. I'm not there to just participate because that for me is not sustainable, then it's not fun anymore," he said.

"And that's exactly what I'm always trying to look out for. And at the moment, that's going really well."

Verstappen's passion project

One of Verstappen's main pursuits outside of F1 has been growing his professional sim racing squad Team Redline, hoping that online racing can become a pathway into real life competition.

"One of my goals is to bring a simulator driver into the real world. That has happened this year already and he's doing very well," Verstappen said.

Verstappen is referring to Chris Lulham, who stepped up to real-life GT3 competition in 2025 and won with the champion at the Nurburgring in September.

Lulham also won the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup - Gold and the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup - Gold in 2025, competing for Verstappen.com Racing and Emil Frey Racing.

"I just want to try and grow that project naturally because that is definitely something that I enjoy a lot," Verstappen continued.

"And outside of Formula 1 for the future as well because I like being in F1 as a driver, I don't think I would ever come back in F1 in a management role let's say like that.

"But in a different category, more like endurance-style, yes I do see that happening and creating that opportunity for young drivers that do not have the funds or the possibilities of getting into a real racing car to try and stimulate that from the simulator world as well."

