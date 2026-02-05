The future of Lewis Hamilton's F1 performance coach at Ferrari Angela Cullen has been decided.

Following reports of multiple exits from the Hamilton camp, the champion will enjoy some continuity in 2026 as long-time physio and confidant Angela Cullen remains in the role of performance coach, as per The Independent.

Cullen first became Hamilton's physiotherapist and assistant in 2016, but, after a successful partnership, it was announced in 2023 that she would be leaving F1.

While Cullen worked across the pond with Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar, Hamilton revealed that the two maintained a friendship, facilitating a return for Cullen during his debut season at Ferrari.

Who has left Hamilton in 2026?

Hamilton's camp has undergone major changes ahead of the 2026 season. First, it was announced that Riccardo Adami would be stepping down as Hamilton's race engineer and his role would shift to the Ferrari driver academy.

A new race engineer for Hamilton has not been announced, with McLaren man Cedric Michel-Grosjean tipped to fill the role (although there has been no official announcement from Ferrari on this).

Following the Barcelona shakedown, it was then announced that Hamilton would be parting from his manager Marc Hynes for the second time, having previously worked together from 2015 until 2021.

Hynes returned to Hamilton's side last year and also served as a chief executive of 'Project 44', but the two have now split on friendly terms. The 47-year-old will reportedly join new F1 team Cadillac with his LinkedIn now reading 'Zhou Guanyu F1 Management and Athlete Representation.'

A third reshuffle has also emerged, as Hamilton's press officer Ella Yeboah is no longer trackside PR manager at 'Lewis Hamilton Ventures'. A replacement for neither Hynes or Yeboah has been confirmed.

