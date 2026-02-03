What Kelly Piquet put on her jacket potato, you are not ready for this

What screams wealth to you? A place in Monaco? A jet set lifestyle and a superyacht to spend your summer holidays aboard. Oh, and caviar on your jacket potato.

Kelly Piquet, partner of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, often shares snippets from her luxurious lifestyle via her Instagram. Whether it's her sunset soaked snaps from their summer holidays on board 'Unleash the Lion' or her designer outfits, the Brazilian boasts an enviable lifestyle.

This also extends to her lunch, recently posting her spin on a jacket potato to her Instagram stories. Except, unlike the rest of us who may pair it with cheese or baked beans, Piquet's dish was elevated to suit the palette of a Monaco native.

Jarringly slathered over the potato was a healthy portion of caviar, a meeting of worlds that is unnerving on a first glance and only gets stranger the more you stare at it.

Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, and has worked as a model, columnist and also in public relations.

Before dating Verstappen, Piquet was in a relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat and they both share a daughter, Penelope, born in 2019.

Piquet and Verstappen have been in a relationship since 2020, and welcomed their first daughter Lily, in 2025.

The Brazilian boasts 2.4 million followers on Instagram, where she often shares an insight into her private life, include recently a 2016 throwback on how she met Verstappen.

