F1 fans have convinced themselves that Adrian Newey's first Aston Martin F1 car could be yellow after preview pictures began to circulate teasing a car reveal.

F1 design guru Newey officially made the move to Aston Martin in March 2025 after serving the gardening leave that was required following his shock departure from Red Bull.

The British engineer got to work on Aston Martin's 2026 challenger straight away, determined to give Lawrence Stroll's team the best chance at hitting the ground running with the sport's new regulations.

But in November 2025, another shocking announcement was made that Newey would also be stepping into the role of team principal at Aston Martin for 2026, juggling the leadership position with his technical role.

In total, Newey-designed cars have won 12 constructors' championships, and fans of the design legend are already getting giddy about Aston Martin's chances of future success, but we still don't officially know what the AMR26 will look like.

Last week's 'private' Barcelona shakedown saw Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll take to the track in a Newey-designed F1 car for the first time, and though the machinery immediately stood out from the rest of the pack thanks to its design, it debuted with an entirely black livery to avoid spoiling their upcoming 2026 launch.

Will there be a yellow F1 car in 2026?

Aston Martin are one of the few teams yet to officially launch their 2026 season, with their new livery expected to be revealed on February 9.

But fans are now eagerly awaiting a big reveal on February 5 after luxury Swiss watchmakers Breitling shared pictures of what appeared to be an F1 car draped under a bright yellow cover.

All will be revealed on February 5, but internet sleuths have done some digging and shared via Reddit that they believe the team Breitling could be about to partner with is Aston Martin, based on the page's sign up details.

One fan also posted to 'X': "Aston Martin will be YELLOW?" As another seemed excited by the idea, commenting below the image: "I'd love to have some yellow on the grid tbh."

Aston Martin's 2026 launch campaign has seen them so far adopt a black and white colour scheme on their social media, but a recent snap featuring a billboard of Newey has thrown yellow into the mix instead of the racing green they were previously synonymous with, something which has only encouraged fans to get on board with this theory.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Aston Martin will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off before then on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

