Alonso x Newey: The star pupil has a new teacher and it's gonna be EPIC

F1 legend Fernando Alonso has heaped praise on his new 'teacher' Adrian Newey after he got behind the wheel of the design guru's first Aston Martin F1 car.

Newey officially joined Lawrence Stroll's team in May 2025 having served the required gardening leave after departing Red Bull.

The design guru got straight to work on Aston Martin's 2026 challenger, with the team lucky to have recruited the brains and experience of a man whose ideas have resulted in 14 drivers’ and 12 constructors’ championship victories.

There has been a lot of hype around what Newey's interpretation of the new F1 regulations would look like, and fans around the world got a first look at the AMR26 in January when it made a late appearance at the private Barcelona shakedown.

Alonso: 'Newey always teaching' at Aston Martin

Aston Martin only took their 2026 challenger for a spin on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a total of two days, despite the fact that teams were allowed to run for a total of three days at the shakedown.

There was initially rumblings of concern at Aston Martin's testing absence, although F1 icon Martin Brundle told Sky Sports that he suspected the team's testing delay may have been down to Newey pushing back deadlines in order to maximise his time developing the car (something he has been known to do in the past).

When Lance Stroll debuted the AMR26 on Thursday, he only managed to get four laps in, with the bulk of the driving then handed over to Alonso on Friday.

Speaking to F1.com on the final day of the shakedown, Alonso reflected on Newey's presence within the team, saying with a smile: "Everyone is super motivated when we see him in the garage taking care of all the details.

"I see all the mechanics, you know, everyone's faces looking at him, trying to spot something he might have commented about the car or that he wants to improve."

The two-time champion then explained that Newey's expanding role at the team has seen him continue to teach as he works, adding: "He's teaching us always something."

The upcoming season will see Newey not only tasked with continuing to develop the car as Alonso hopes to get back on winning form, but also managing the team in his new role as team principal.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Newey's first Aston Martin F1 car will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off before then on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

