F1 champion Lando Norris has a special mattress and it flies 81,389 miles a year

Lando Norris may only be 26 years of age but he has been jetting around the world to adhere to the demanding F1 calendar for eight years now.

The Brit has come a long way since being the tea boy for Fernando Alonso, rising through McLaren's ranks to go from test and reserve driver to their first champion in 17 years.

Norris has now followed in the footsteps of fellow British icon Lewis Hamilton, and while it was the 41-year-old who was once the cover star for the sport, it is Norris who has now taken up the mantle of being the UK's favourite racing star.

So nothing was more appropriate while he chased his maiden championship campaign last season than a shoot and interview with British Vogue.

In a recent edition, the fashion powerhouse uncovered everything about the McLaren star, even revealing that he tours the world with a special mattress that his F1 team ships to every single race.

McLaren stop at nothing for their star driver

Norris became F1's newest champion at the 2025 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, clinching the title to beat four-time champion Max Verstappen and fellow McLaren star Oscar Piastri.

Piastri had led the standings for the majority of the championship but if the Aussie's fanbase are to be believed, the Woking-based squad made one too many decisions that favoured Norris, which are thought by many to have given the Brit a helping hand on his journey to title success.

But never mind papaya rules on track, according to Vogue, Norris has one rule that if broken, could highly disrupt his beauty sleep throughout a race weekend.

A segment from his 2025 Vogue interview read: "His routine includes waking up on a special mattress his team ships to each hotel he stays at, eating very little for lunch – “More recently it’s been popcorn, pretzels, mango and some banana bread” – and a 15-minute nap. Afterwards? It’s a club sandwich at the track, then back to the hotel or on a flight. He’s been known to carpool private jets with Fernando Alonso and Verstappen."

So naturally, we've done the maths here at GPFans.

Given the distance from McLaren's Woking HQ to the first round of the season in Melbourne is around 10,524.92mi by air, Norris' special mattress flies a whopping total of 81,389 miles a year once it has completed a trip to the following 23 grand prix destinations.

Now all we have to do is find out whether Zak Brown and Andrea Stella are willing to do the same for Piastri because, you know, Papaya Rules, that would only be fair...

